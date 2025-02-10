Woman killed in wild elephant attack in Idukki
Mail This Article
×
Idukki: A woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kombanpara in Peruvanthanam on Monday. The deceased is Puthanveetil Sofiya Ismayil (45), a native of Nellivila. Her body was found near TR & T Estate around 6 PM.
Sofiya had gone to fetch water from a source near the forest range but failed to return home. Concerned about her absence, her son launched a search and tragically found her dead.
Her body has been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Mundakayam for post-mortem examination.
This is the second fatal wild elephant attack reported in Idukki this month. On February 6, a 57-year-old tribal man succumbed to his injuries sustained in a similar incident.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.