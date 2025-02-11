Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the Crime Branch probe into the notorious CSR fund scam, a recent report has revealed that the police ignored intelligence reports on the fraudulent scheme for two years. Thousands of people in various parts of the state were tricked into making payments by promising domestic appliances and scooters at half price under the fake scheme carried out under the National NGOs' Confederation. The police neither conducted a detailed inquiry into the intelligence reports nor pursued the operators behind the fake scheme.

Special Branch officers from various police stations had reported the fraud to district headquarters as soon as it gained traction in rural areas. However, the police failed to initiate an investigation or gather further details about the racket.

Meanwhile, cases were registered at the Kattakkada and Neyyar Dam police stations on Monday. At Kattakkada, a case was filed against Ananthu Krishnan, the alleged mastermind of the scam, based on a complaint by Kochuveettil Sridevi (40) of Kalavarakonam, Poozhanad. Although another complaint was received, the Kattakkada police have yet to register a case as the complainants did not provide their statements.

At Neyyar Dam, a case was registered based on a complaint by Sajitha (42) of Krishnagiri, Thachancode. She alleged that Rs 60,000 paid to an implementing agency for a scooter was not refunded.

Both women had made payments via bank transfers. Sridevi informed the police that she joined the scheme after the president of the Kudumbashree Ayalkoottam, a neighbourhood group assured her she would receive a scooter at half price. She had taken a Rs 40,000 loan through Kudumbashree and pledged her gold ornaments to raise the remaining Rs 20,000 to pay the fraudsters.

In another case filed at Vattappara police station, three individuals, including Ananthu Krishnan, have been named as accused. Former Vembayam panchayat member and society promoter Najuma is the first accused, Nedumangad area president of the Socio-Economic Environment Development (SEED) Ajayakumar is the second, and Ananthu Krishnan is the third. The complainant, Molly Muraleedharan of Konchira, Vembayam, alleged that Najuma and Ajayakumar visited her home and convinced her to pay Rs 60,000 for a scooter worth Rs 1.2 lakh. They issued a receipt with the society’s seal but later refunded the amount, instructing her to transfer it to a company named Professional Services Innovations. This transaction was carried out through her son's bank account. Molly later received a stamp paper signed by Ananthu Krishnan, guaranteeing the delivery of a scooter within 100 days. A WhatsApp group was also created for scheme participants.

Despite multiple complaints, no case has been registered at Mangalapuram police station, even several days after two women residing near the CRPF camp in Pallippuram lodged complaints. On Monday, another 91 individuals approached the station with complaints against Ananthu Krishnan and KN Ananda Kumar. However, cases have yet to be registered.

Pothencode police station, where the first case related to the fraud was filed in Thiruvananthapuram district, has so far received 51 complaints. The accused in these cases include Vijay Das and Girija, representatives of Deepthi Charitable Society.

B. Sindhu (43) of Vellanad filed a complaint with Aryanad police, stating that she had given Rs 56,000—half the price of a scooter—by pledging her necklace. Rema, the Vellanad panchayat coordinator of the SEED Society, where Ananthu Krishnan serves as state secretary, had approached Sindhu with the offer. Initially, she paid Rs 320 and was added to a WhatsApp group named SEED Members Vellanad. Subsequently, Rs 50,000 was transferred to Ananthu Krishnan’s account, and she was promised a scooter within 100 days. Sindhu reported that at least 10 people in her group of 50 members had paid for scooters. She filed her complaint after Ananthu Krishnan’s arrest. Aryanad police have registered a case, naming Ananthu Krishnan and Rema as the first and second accused, respectively. The scam has defrauded numerous people in Vellanad and Aryanad.

Misuse of Kudumbashree

Some members of the Kudumbashree Jeeva team became agents for the racketeers in Kattakkada. These Jeeva team members, appointed by the Kudumbashree Mission in panchayats to guide Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), illegally collected funds, promising domestic appliances, sewing machines, and laptops. They influenced CDS members to persuade people to join the scheme through Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups.

In some cases, Jeeva members were supported by Kudumbashree block coordinators. In Maranalloor panchayat, a BJP member allegedly identified potential victims and collected funds. During the parliamentary elections, a truckload of sewing machines arrived for distribution among financially struggling individuals under the aegis of Sai Gramam Global Trust. However, Left Front activists prevented the distribution, forcing the truck to return. The founder of Sai Gramam, Ananda Kumar, is now also named as an accused in the fraud case.