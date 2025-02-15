Malappuram: A herd of wild boars triggered panic at Wandoor, Malappuram on Saturday as they trotted into a furniture shop, smashing the window and knocked down a two-wheeler rider who was traversing along the other side of the shop.

Five wild boars entered the main market area, three rushing into the furniture shop, breaking the glass, and quickly running out through the other side. One of the boars hit a bike, causing the passenger to fall to the ground. Another boar was injured by broken glass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild boar attacks are a common occurrence in the area. Residents said they are often caught unawares by the sudden arrival of boars owing to their high speed, making it difficult for people to spot them in time. They said the incidence of wild boar attacks has increased significantly in the area, calling for immediate action to address the issue.

Shahul Hameed, an ambulance driver who witnessed the incident said that shards of glass pierced one of the boars and the animal was stuck inside the shop. "We were scared that the animal would pounce on us, but somehow we managed to remove the glass pieces and made way for the boar to run away," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two months ago, Pothankode Noushad Ali, a native of Chettiyarammal in Wandoor, was killed in a wild boar attack. A month ago, driver Poongode Palathingal Noushad Babu was injured when his auto overturned after hitting a wild boar; one of his fingers had to be amputated.