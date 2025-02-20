Kozhikode: Koduvally Police on Wednesday registered a case against 10 individuals for kidnapping and assaulting a sales executive. Omassery native Shabeer Ali Purayil (34) was kidnapped on Monday and brutally assaulted by his employer and accomplices. He was later abandoned in the street on Tuesday.

The police have booked Firose Khan, owner of Aman marketing, the company Shabeer worked, and his colleagues Wahab, Saju, Sali, Anwar, Irshad, Shajir Ali along with outsiders Rafeeq, Ansar and Annankkottan.

Shabeer's family alleges that Firose Khan kidnapped and assaulted him for losing a business. He was brutally beaten up by the company staff and others.

Following the incident, his family filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday night. They allege that the police failed to act promptly on the complaint, only recording his statement by 8 pm on Wednesday and registering the case by late night.

The sections charged against the accused are 140 (3), 142, 127 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1). 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.