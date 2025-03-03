Kozhikode: A man was electrocuted while installing an earthing pipe at a worksite in Kuruvattoor here on Monday. The deceased was Vipin (29), a native of Payimbra near Kunnamangalam here.

Vipin suffered an electric shock from a drilling machine cable while working with an iron pipe. His co-workers immediately rushed him to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Chevayur police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.