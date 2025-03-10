Thiruvananthapuram: A sambar deer that died at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Sunday has tested positive for rabies. The infection was confirmed after the animal's necropsy on Monday, followed by an analysis by the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode.

In response, Zoo Director P S Manjuladevi convened an emergency meeting and directed that staff members who had close contact with the infected deer receive post-exposure anti-rabies vaccination, while others would be given prophylactic doses.

A team led by zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran has been assigned to administer emergency rabies vaccinations to all animals housed in the same enclosure. The vaccination process will commence on Tuesday.

As part of biosecurity measures, the zoo authorities have decided to request the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to capture and relocate stray dogs from the museum premises.

While the exact source of the infection remains unclear, experts suspect that wild animals such as bats and jackals may have transmitted the virus. However, since sambar deer are considered "dead-end hosts," the risk of further transmission is minimal. Additionally, as all zoo animals receive routine rabies vaccinations, no further doses are required except for those in direct contact with the infected deer.