Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning about high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels expected across the state over the next 24 hours. According to the latest UV Index (UVI) report, several districts are forecast to experience dangerous levels of UV radiation.

According to the KSDMA report issued on March 14, a high UV level of 11 was recorded in the past 24 hours in at least three districts:



Red Alert: Palakkad, Malappuram, and Idukki experienced extreme UV levels of 11, posing a high health risk.

Orange Alert: Kollam recorded a high UV index of 10, while Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode recorded levels of 9, requiring increased precautions.

Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, and Kannur recorded moderate UV levels of 7, 7, and 6 respectively.

Precautions

Health officials have advised the public to avoid direct sun exposure, especially between 10 am and 4 pm, when UV radiation is strongest. Residents are encouraged to:

Wear protective clothing, including hats and sunglasses.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF (Sun Protection Factor).

Stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible.

The KSDMA has also warned that prolonged exposure to high UV levels can increase the risk of skin cancer, sunburn, and other skin-related health issues.