Thrissur: Wild elephants have uprooted nearly a hundred cocoa trees over the past two days in Kundayi, Palappilly here. The herd caused extensive damage to the plantation, leaving farmers distressed.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday night at the cocoa farm owned by Kannampuzha Varghese in Kundayi Estate. The same plantation had been attacked on Saturday night as well.

Farmers in the region are troubled by the frequent intrusion of wild elephants into their fields. Locals and farmers are urging authorities to implement permanent measures to mitigate the elephant menace.