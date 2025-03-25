Malappuram: CPM Malappuram district secretary V P Anil said on Monday that the party will not associate with groups like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the upcoming elections, including local body polls. He also dismissed concerns over PV Anvar's resignation from Nilambur, asserting that it would not impact the party in the constituency.

"CPM supporters align with the party’s ideology rather than individuals. Over the past eight years, Nilambur has witnessed development projects worth Rs 1,600 crore, an unprecedented level of progress compared to previous MLA tenures. These advancements were driven by the LDF government, with Anvar playing a role in the process. However, his absence will not influence the by-election," Anil said in a press conference.

He further commented on the party's organisational strength in Nilambur. However, he did not clarify whether CPM would field an independent or an official party candidate in the assembly election next year.

Anil also took a swipe at the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), urging the party to reflect on its ties with SDPI and organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami. He reiterated the CPM’s stance on the so-called ‘Sambhar Alliance,’ in which major political fronts reportedly collaborate with smaller parties like SDPI to secure governance during local body elections.

The CPM leader took the chance to defend former minister K T Jaleel, who had recently made controversial remarks criticising the Muslim community. Jaleel claimed that individuals involved in drug-related cases had received Madrasa education. "Jaleel has a firm stance on various issues concerning the Muslim community. However, the CPM does not endorse any form of discrimination in drug-related cases based on caste or any other factors," Anil clarified.