Thrissur: A leopard was spotted in Chalakudy town near Kannampuzha Ambalam Road on Wednesday, raising concern among residents here. The wild animal was spotted approximately 150 metres from South Junction, close to the bus stand. The sighting was captured on a CCTV camera at the residence of Aynikkattumadam Ramanathan.

The footage, recorded in the early hours of March 24, was reviewed by Forest Department officials, who confirmed the animal spotting. Following this, the Chalakudy Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) stated that an investigation is underway to track the leopard’s presence. In response, the Chalakudy Municipality has convened an emergency council meeting at 11 am today to discuss necessary precautionary measures.