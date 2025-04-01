Palakkad: Amid a clash in Ottappalam’s Meetna here, a gang hacked a policeman and a man involved in the violence. Raj Narayanan, a grade Sub Inspector at Ottappalam police station, was injured while taking Akbar, one of the gang members engaged in the clash, into custody. The opponents also hacked Akbar.

A clash broke out between two criminal gangs at Meetna at midnight on Monday. Some men were injured in the violence. In a bid to restore peace in the area, police rushed to the spot and took Akbar, who led one of the gangs, into custody.

When police were taking him to the jeep, his opponents attacked him with a machete. The sub-inspector sustained injuries on his hand while blocking the attack on Akbar. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanniyampuram.