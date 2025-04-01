Malappuram: Two members of a family from Malappuram were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a Tempo Traveller at a toll gate near Gundlupet, Karnataka, on Tuesday morning. According to Manorama News, a man and a woman were killed, but the police have not yet confirmed their identities.

The accident involved Kondotty native Abdul Azeez and six of his family members, who were on a pleasure trip to Mysuru. Their car, bearing the registration number KL 84 B 0372, collided with the Traveller in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Abdul Azeez and two children are currently receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital, while a critically injured woman has been admitted to KVC Hospital in Mysuru.
Azeez’s relatives have already set out for Mysuru to identify the deceased.

