Malappuram: A seven-year-old boy tragically drowned in the swimming pool of a resort in Kakkadampoyil in Malappuram district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashmil, a native of Pazhamallur in Malappuram. The boy, who arrived with his parents, drowned while he was entering the swimming pool. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Koodaranji and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police’s preliminary findings, the child is believed to have slipped and fallen into the pool.

Meanwhile, a second-year BSc student from Devagiri College in Kozhikode drowned in the Kozhipara waterfall in Kakkadampoyil on the same day. Sandesh (20) Cheruvakkottuparamb had visited the waterfall along with five friends and drowned while he was swimming.