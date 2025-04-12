Kochi: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a tailoring unit with a fine of Rs 12,350 for failing to stitch a shirt in proper measurements.

The consumer forum took action against a private unit at Palarivattom based on the complaint filed by Thomas Jimmy of Thrikkakara.

The complainant approached the tailoring unit in August 2023 to get a new shirt stitched. He wanted the dress to be the size of a shirt he had brought with him.

However, when the customer received the newly stitched shirt, it was totally unusable as the measurements were wrong. Though he approached the shop to get the size of the shirt altered, it was of no use. He even sent a legal notice to the shop raising his concerns, but there was no reply.

Thomas moved the consumer disputes redressal commission following this, seeking compensation for the monetary loss and mental agony he had suffered through the episode.

The commission found that the tailoring unit failed in ensuring the promised service to the customer. The fine amount includes Rs 550 as tailoring charge and Rs 1,800 cloth price along with Rs 5,000 each as compensation for mental agony and court expenses. The fine should be paid within 45 days, the commission said in a statement on Friday.