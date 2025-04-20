Kochi: Excise Minister MB Rajesh said on Sunday that actor Vincy Aloshious has agreed to cooperate with the police investigation on the narcotics case against actor Shine Tom Chacko.

Vincy, a recipient of the Kerala State Film Award, had alleged that Shine had misbehaved with female co-stars on a film set under the influence of drugs. She also lodged a complaint against the actor with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A).

The minister appreciated Vincy's decision to reject movies with drug-addicted individuals. Praising the actor’s determination, Rajesh added that all actors should adopt a similar stance against drug users in the film industry.

“I had contacted Vincy, and she expressed her willingness to cooperate with the drug probe. She asserted that she would stand firm on the drug use allegations against her co-actor. She told me that she is ready to reiterate her revelations anywhere, if necessary,” Rajesh told the media in response to a question about Vincy’s reluctance to take legal action against Shine.

The minister declared that the state government is committed to launching a crackdown on drug use. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against drug users regardless of their celebrity status. “Now, the state is at war against drugs. The police and excise departments have launched a full-scale battle. Strict action will be taken against offenders, irrespective of their celebrity status. We consider drug use a social disaster, and we will deal with it with an iron fist. A mass movement will be organised against drugs,” the minister declared.

Police booked Shine on Saturday in a narcotics case after summoning him for an interrogation related to his cinematic exit from a hotel during a raid. During the interrogation, Shine confessed to using drugs.