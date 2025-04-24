Two nursing students were injured after a college bus rammed into an electric post at Chettikulangara in Alappuzha on Thursday. The bus belonged to St.Gregorios College of Nursing, Parumala. The students who were injured in the accident were shifted to a private hospital at Mavelikkara.

The accident happened in front of the panchayat office. One of the residents who rushed to the accident site said that she heard a deafening sound. "The post broke under the impact of the accident. The students said that the vehicle was speeding and lost control. It swerved off the main road and ran straight to the electric post," a resident said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students were returning to Kayamkulam after finishing their duty at a private hospital. There were 17 students in the bus. The students suffered minor injuries, one of the students injured her nose, a resident said.