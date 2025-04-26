A patent war has erupted between Thiruvananthapuram-based deep-tech firm Genrobotics and Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd, a startup from IIT Madras, over the ownership of robotic manhole-cleaning technology. Sewer cleaning using robots signals a revolutionary step towards the complete eradication of manual scavenging in the country.

Genrobotics, the maker of the Bandicoot robotic scavenger, has sued Solinas, accusing it of infringing on its patented technology. The Delhi High Court has admitted the case, now under active review. According to Genrobotics, Solinas' sewer robot HomoSEP closely resembles its patented Bandicoot robot in both design and function, raising concerns about potential unauthorised use of protected technology.

India recorded 377 deaths between 2019 and 2023 due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, according to the Parliament records. Kerala made a historic move in 2018 when the KWA introduced Bandicoot to clean manholes in Thiruvananthapuram. The service was later used in Kochi.

Genrobotics was founded in 2017 by four Malayali engineers—Rashid K, Arun George, Vimal Govind MK, and Nikhil NP— to eliminate manual scavenging through automation. Named after the rodent, Bandicoot is a fully functional robot designed to mimic human movement while cleaning manholes. Its four legs offer stability, while a robotic arm clears waste from every corner. The robot also features camera vision for remote operation and a gas sensor for detecting toxic fumes. Today, Genrobotics holds 14 intellectual properties, including three patents related to Bandicoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd was founded a year later, in 2018, by Moinak Banerjee, Divanshu Kumar, and Bhavesh Narayani. The company developed what it claims is India’s first robot for septic tank and manhole cleaning — HomoSEP — in 2022. With its IIT credentials and visibility from Shark Tank India, Solinas has rapidly gained traction in the market, posing stiff competition to Bandicoot.

While Genrobotics was initially unbothered by the competition, it grew concerned when newer versions of HomoSEP began to mimic key aspects of Bandicoot’s patented technology last year.

"Just because we both have a product for the same problem does not mean they both use the same technology. I think Genrobotics is being immature,” Divanshu Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Solinas Integrity Pvt Ltd, told Onmanorama.

“HomoSEP was launched in 2022. We have five patents for the product alone, including two for design,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, this overlap in technology reportedly began after five to six former Genrobotics employees joined Solinas, according to sources. Onmanorama has independently confirmed that at least two senior employees from Genrobotics’ R&D and hardware departments joined Solinas in 2024.

“We have been in the industry for seven years. It is common for tech firms to hire employees from other firms. We make them sign a non-compete agreement to stop them from joining our competitors. This is a baseless allegation,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Genrobotics stated in a press release that it is open to mediation to resolve the issue. “Following the court’s suggestion during the April 21 hearing, we have agreed to consider mediation,” the company said. It added that no further public comment would be made while the matter remains sub-judice.

According to Advocate Prasanth Sugathan, an expert in Intellectual Property Rights, if Genrobotics proves its case, the court could impose a temporary or even permanent injunction on Solinas — and order compensation. If mediation works out in Genrobotics’ favour, Solinas may have to pay royalties to keep HomoSEP running.