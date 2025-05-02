Thiruvananthapuram: As heatwave conditions continue to grip Kerala especially the north and central regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-temperature warning for the state from May 2 to 3. A yellow alert has been sounded for Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on both days.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to reach around 37°C at isolated places in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, and 36°C in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on May 2, 2025,” reads the IMD forecast.

The Met Department has warned that hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in these districts, excluding hilly areas, due to high temperatures and humidity. Despite some summer showers, heatwave conditions persist across the state.

In addition to Kerala, states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are also reeling under intense heat.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.