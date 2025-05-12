A 36-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car near a beverage outlet on Vagamon Road, close to Elappara town, on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shakir Hussain, a resident of Puthanpurackal, Thannikandam in Elappara.

Shakir had been reported missing the previous night, prompting a search by his family. His body was found early Sunday inside his vehicle, which was parked by the roadside.

The family alerted Peerumedu Police, who arrived at the scene and began a preliminary investigation. The body was later moved to Peerumedu Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination and further procedures.

Police reportedly found bloodstains inside the car, adding to the mystery surrounding the death. A few individuals are currently being questioned in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Shakir’s relatives have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death.