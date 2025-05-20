In an innovative step towards improving animal welfare and public safety, the NGO People For Animals' Welfare, in collaboration with SN College Kannur, has launched an initiative to track the vaccination status of stray dogs using QR code technology.

Under this programme, stray puppies aged 2-3 months are put up for adoption, and the ones not adopted are fitted with special belts containing a unique QR code. When the code is scanned, the user is redirected to a website that provides immediate access to the dog's vaccination history, due dates for upcoming shots, and key details such as age, breed, and sex.

Although many stray dogs had been vaccinated previously, there wasn't any clear way to identify the ones that had received treatment, leading to missed vaccinations and repeated efforts. When the dogs attain 7-8 months of age, they are sterilised, a critical step in controlling the stray population.

"With this system, we can now efficiently manage the health of dogs and people here along with the help of feeders and dog catchers, making it easier to approach, vaccinate and tag the dogs", said Prof Nithinya Ramakrishnan, Zoology Professor, SN College, Kannur, urging that government support would be of great help to expand and sustain this program as vaccination and sterilisation require significant funding.

Six dogs on the SN college campus have already been vaccinated, and two puppies have been tagged with QR codes. In the past few years, the local bodies' anti-rabies vaccination campaign for stray dogs has hit a stumbling block, with authorities failing to keep proper records of vaccination history.

The QR code is protected by a plastic shield coating stitched to it, ensuring it doesn't fade away or get damaged over time.