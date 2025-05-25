Bathery: New traffic arrangements will come into effect in Bathery town from June 1. A recent meeting of the traffic advisory committee headed by municipal chairperson T K Ramesh - which took the decision - issued directives to install more sign boards and stringently impose parking and no-parking rules, without making much changes in the existing system.

Only minor changes have been suggested at many spots and a trial run has been in place since May 21 and will continue till May 31. In total, 58 improvements are mooted. However, wayside hawking will be strictly banned between Beenachi and Technical School on Mysuru Road, Chungam to Block Office and from Kottakkunnu to KSRTC garage.

The new traffic arrangements will be in place from Santhosh Junction to Beenachi. Henceforth, police personnel will be on duty at Santhosh Junction and a police aid post will come up at Old Bus Stand. Bus bays will also be marked at the Old Stand.

Parking and no-parking zones

Another crucial plan is to mark spaces for parking four-wheelers across the entire town area. Additionally, the time to park vehicles in the town will be restricted to one hour.

Parking will not be allowed on one side of the road from Chungam to Traffic Junction. Similarly, parking will be banned on the southern side of the road from Vinayaka Junction to Traffic Junction.

Meanwhile, two and four-wheelers could be parked in front of the Municipality Office beyond the bus bay. At the same time, parking cannot be done from the Chungam auto stand to Mathayi’s. From there, four-wheeler parking will be allowed till Flora. Vehicles could also be parked opposite to the Kakkodan pump. No vehicle could be parked on one side of the road from Kottakkunnu to St Mary’s Junction.

Yet another move is to abolish the auto stand in front of Mekkadan’s. But, four auto-rickshaws would be allowed after the bus bay. The location of the Kottakkunnu bus stop would be shifted slightly forward.

Sign boards indicating parking and no-parking areas and roads to other places will be installed. New road dividers will also come up. No-parking boards will be seen on Police Station Road, Gandhi Junction, court premises, Taluk Hospital – WMO Road, SBI – Jet Park Road and byroads. Old faded sign boards will be replaced. Moreover, the parking areas for ambulances and four-wheeled auto-rickshaws at Assumption Junction will be changed.

The bus bay and goods auto bay on Chulliyode road will be shifted slightly. Parking will be regulated from Traffic Junction to Gandhi Junction.

Zebra crossings

Handrails will be installed on both sides of the one-way road turning from Gandhi Junction and the position of the zebra crossing in this area will be changed. The zebra line in front of the Old Bus Stand will also be shifted to the area between the entrance and exit. Currently, there is a zebra crossing at Assumption Junction and another in front of the Municipality Office. Under the new plan, only one among these two zebra crossings will be retained.

Stern action against violations

The traffic advisory committee also decided to convene a meeting of the coordination committee to issue stickers for auto-rickshaws. Stern action will be taken by the police and RTO officials against violation of traffic rules.