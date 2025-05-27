With heavy rain lashing across the state, the India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Wednesday in Wayanad and Kozhikode. All educational institutions in both districts will remain closed for the day.

The holiday applies to anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and professional colleges, the collectors declared.

However, the holiday does not apply to residential schools and colleges, Wayanad Collector announced. University and PSC exams will be held according to schedule.

On Tuesday, IMD had issued a red alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts and an orange alert for Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod.

As of Tuesday, over 450 people had been relocated to relief camps in the state. Rain-related disasters also partially damaged over 580 houses and completely destroyed 21.

Due to continued strong winds and heavy rain, Idukki collector has imposed a night-time traffic ban on the Munnar Gap Road, part of the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway till May 30.

A landslide near Karadippara has led to the complete closure of the Kochi–Dhanushkodi NH 85 stretch from Iruttukanam to Second Mile via Kallar and Vattiyar until further notice.

Vehicles traveling from Kochi to Munnar should now reroute via Iruttukanam, Anachal, and Second Mile. Similarly, those heading from Munnar to Kochi must take the Second Mile–Anachal–Iruttukanam route.