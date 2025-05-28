Alappuzha: The state government will discontinue awarding lottery prizes equal to the ticket's face value starting from the first week of June. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, on Tuesday announced that prizes worth ₹50, which match the ticket's cost, will be phased out, as agents and distributors found them unprofitable.

To boost participation, the government will reinstate ₹2,000 and ₹200 prize categories and increase the number of ₹5,000 prizes. Approximately 1.5 lakh people rely on the lottery sector for income. The minister also highlighted that ₹43 crore is allocated annually to welfare initiatives.

He announced this at the state-level launch event for scholarship distribution to children of Lottery Welfare Fund members. A total of 573 students will benefit from scholarships amounting to ₹13.66 lakh. Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam presided over the function.

