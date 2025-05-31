With the onset of the monsoon, power outages have worsened significantly in Idukki district. KSEB officials have been on their toes to resolve the issue, which has severely impacted the public.

1. Vattavada: No power for the eighth consecutive day.

2. Devikulam: Power disruptions have persisted for seven straight days, even affecting government offices. Vaccine stocks in hospitals have been ruined. Kuttiyar Valley also remains without power.



3. Pothamedu: No power supply for one week.

4. Ramakkalmedu, Nedumkandam: Some areas along Swargam Medu, Nedumkandam, and Ponnamkani have experienced power outages for the fourth consecutive day.



5. Kambammettu: No power for seven days in regions such as Kocharapalam, Manthipara and Old Kochara.

6. Rajakkad: Widespread disruptions in areas including Rajakumari, Rajakkad, Senapathi, Shanthanpara and Baison Valley.



7. Mankulam: Power has been disrupted for 10 days. The power supply was restored only after protests.

8. Kurishupara: Power is available intermittently. Due to outages, the mobile tower in he area has also stopped functioning.



9. Chinnakanal: Power cuts occur even with a slight breeze.

10. Shanthanpara: Power distribution network issues are currently being addressed.



11. Vandanmedu: Power has been out for seven days in areas served by the transformer at Vayalar Nagar.

12. Pambanar: Almost all plantation sector regions remain without power.



13. Vagamon: Widespread power disruptions; isolated and remote locations remain in darkness.

14. Peerumedu: Power has been disrupted for a week.



15. Vathikudi Panchayat: Most areas, including Thopramkudy, Rajamudi, Pathinaaram Kandam, Thekkinthandu, and many parts of Kanjikkuzhy Panchayat have been without power.