Court sentences middle-aged man to life imprisonment and 54 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor boy from the Dalit community. The Kunnamkulam POCSO court judge, Lisha S, sentenced Santhosh (55), also known as Pattikadan from West Porkulam, to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹1,40,000.

The incident occurred on July 21, 2024, when the 11-year-old boy was playing near a temple. The accused, Santhosh, took the boy to a field and sexually abused him. The boy's relatives learned about the incident when they saw him covered in mud and questioned him.

They subsequently filed a complaint with the Kunnamkulam police. The case was investigated by Inspector Shajahan and ACP C R Santhosh, and the prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor Advocate KS Binoy, Advocate Ashwathy, and Advocate Chitra.