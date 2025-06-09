Python found underneath mini-truck cabin in Angamaly
Angamaly: A python was discovered beneath the cabin of a mini-truck that had been brought in for greasing at a workshop near Vengoor, Angamaly, Ernakulam. The unexpected find occurred at a workshop in Shappumpady, where the vehicle, owned by a marble business unit in Vengoor, was taken for maintenance.
Upon the discovery, a forest department team was called to the spot. They safely captured the snake and later released it back into the forests.
It is suspected that the python slithered into the truck while it was parked near a canal close to the marble unit’s premises.
