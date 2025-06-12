Idukki: A heated dispute over loading wages led to a shocking incident in Cheruthoni town, Idukki, where a trader and his brother allegedly attempted to murder a porter by ramming a vehicle into him.

The accused, Subhash, who runs a fish business in Cheruthoni, has been arrested and remanded by the police.

T K Krishnan, a porter from the same area, was targeted while he stopped his scooter by the roadside. Subhash, along with his brother Suresh, reportedly deliberately rammed a pickup van into Krishnan’s scooter from behind, throwing him off the vehicle.

Suresh is currently absconding. The incident is believed to have resulted from a previous altercation between the trio that occurred just a day earlier, related to unloading goods. Authorities suspect revenge as the motive behind the attack. An investigation is underway.