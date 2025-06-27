Nilambur: MLA-designate Aryadan Shoukath, along with officials from the police, fire and rescue services, and the forest department, was stranded in the Munderi forests for nearly three hours on Thursday after the dinghy they were travelling in developed a mechanical fault.



The team was accompanying the body of Billy, a resident of Vaniyampuzha Unnathi, who had been trampled to death by a wild elephant. After a post-mortem examination at Manjeri Medical College, the group set off around 2 pm in a dinghy to transport the body back to the deceased’s native village across the Chaliyar River.

However, the boat’s engine developed a snag before the return journey, leaving the team stranded in the forest. A rescue boat from the Malappuram District Disaster Management Authority reached the spot about three hours later and safely brought all members of the group, including Shoukath, back.

Aryadan Shoukath is scheduled to be sworn in as MLA at 3.30 pm on Friday. He had booked a train to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night to attend the ceremony.