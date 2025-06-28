Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the Chief Minister’s repeated reminders that 'every file represents a life,' the Kerala Secretariat faces a backlog of 3,18,441 pending files.

A closer look reveals that the Local Self-Government Department leads the chart with 44,360 pending files, followed by the General Education Department with 30,591 and the Revenue Department with 22,239 files. Thousands more remain stuck in other departmental headquarters as well.

Two years ago, the government had launched a special file clearance drive, successfully disposing of 54.76% of the pending files in a two-phase campaign. A similar File Adalat has now been scheduled from July 1 to August 31, although no specific targets have been announced.

However, the system remains slow. Of the files opened each month, fewer than 30% are resolved within that month. For instance, in May 2025, of the 29,340 files generated, only 8,609 (29.3%) were cleared.

The pile-up includes 33,325 files that predate the current Pinarayi Vijayan government’s second term. The majority of these are stuck in the Local Self-Government (7,107), Education (2,586) and Revenue (2,262) departments.

Some departments show virtually no progress. The Store Purchase Department, for example, failed to take action on any of its 225 old files over the past month. 2,18,347 files opened over the last five years, including the current administration’s four-year tenure, remain unresolved. To make matters worse, 46,038 new files from just this year are already pending.

Where’s the action?

Over the past nine years, the Chief Minister has made several statements about the importance of timely file movement. But the ground reality tells a different story. Some of his most quoted remarks include:

June 8, 2016 - "Recognise that there is a life behind every file. Take decisions with empathy."

June 21, 2019 - "Red tape is viewed with fear. It must be rooted out."

June 11, 2021 - "Files should not be lifeless documents, but vibrant life."

October 31, 2022 – "It’s not just the receipt of bribes but undue delay in processing files by officials will also be treated as corruption."

December 9, 2024 - "Bureaucrats must act as public servants. Service is the right of the people. That’s why, when this government took office, we reminded officials that there is a life behind every file."