The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated steps to eliminate regular transport checkposts and introduce virtual models at the state borders. The state government has granted permission to entrust the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) with the task of developing a software module, dashboard system, control room, and mobile app as part of the implementation of virtual check posts.

The system will be implemented by utilising the existing infrastructure of the GST department.

The departmental working group meeting held on June 2 approved the proposal of virtual check posts using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. In 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed that, following the introduction of GST in July 2017, there was no longer a need for regular transport check posts at state borders. The ministry communicated that online data regarding vehicles and drivers has been strengthened through the VAHAN and SARATHI platforms, and hence requested the abolition of check posts and state borders.

The Transport Commissioner informed the government that the GST department is already using ANPR cameras at 22 state borders. The MVD discussed using the same camera infrastructure for MV border tax and fee purposes with the GST department. The software teams of both MVD and GST studied the possibility and suggested linking GST ANPR camera servers with VAHAN.

It was also decided to further refine the virtual border tax enforcement through precision interception by generating mobile app-based alerts to MVD officers. A preparatory meeting was held with GST and ULCCS, the implementing agency for GST, to introduce virtual check posts. It was decided to have a dashboard for each RTO and at the Transport Commissionerate Office (TCO) to monitor the borders through ANPR cameras and track the actions taken to intercept the vehicles.

ULCCS has submitted a proposal of ₹18.5 lakhs to link the GST ANPR server with VAHAN, create the required infrastructure, and develop a mobile app for generating and tracking alerts from the system.