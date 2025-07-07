Aluva: A controversy is brewing over the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) latest decision to collect a fee for the immersion of ashes and bones (Asthi Nimajjanam) in the Periyar River at Aluva Manappuram, an important post-cremation ritual in Hindu tradition.

The new rule, which came into effect on July 1, mandates a fee of ₹50 per ritual.

On average, around 50 people from various parts of the state arrive at Aluva Manappuram daily to perform this sacred ritual. Devotees, however, question why they are being asked to pay a fee for immersing ashes in a river that falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department and not the Devaswom Board.

The TDB, for its part, takes responsibility for cleaning the bathing ghats and riverbanks, but only during major events such as Sivaratri and Karkidaka Vavu. For the rest of the year, locals complain that the riverbanks are often neglected and littered.

The Board has now set up a counter at the site to collect the new fee and appointed a temporary staff member to manage the process. This move has sparked protests, with several organisations, including the Hindu Aikyavedi, demanding that the decision be withdrawn immediately.