Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate as usual on Wednesday. His statement came in response to trade unions calling for a nationwide strike on the same day.

Addressing the media, the minister clarified that no trade union had submitted a letter to KSRTC requesting participation in the strike.

"Currently, there is no need to observe a strike in KSRTC. All employees are happy," claimed the minister.

The trade unions called for the strike to protest against the central government’s allegedly anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies, which they describe as anti-national. Manorama News reported that services in Kerala are likely to be affected, as major trade unions, including INTUC and CITU, have backed the protest.

Meanwhile, Minister Ganesh Kumar criticised private bus operators over their token strike on Tuesday.

"The public supports the government on the private bus strike issue. The private bus operators' demand for a hike in student concession rates will be discussed with student unions. People should consider whether the student concession rate needs to be revised," said the minister.

He also stated that the government would not accept the demand to revoke the order mandating police clearance certificates for bus workers. He noted that the order was issued to ensure the safety of women and children.