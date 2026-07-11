Kerala lottery Karunya KR-761 result today 11/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KV 877888 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-761 draw.
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Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date and present valid identification.
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Prize claims, particularly for the first and second prizes, require surrendering tickets either in person or via insured registered post, or through specified banks.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-761 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KV 877888
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KW 430902
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KX 168868
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0549, 1106, 1743, 1814, 1950, 2582, 2935, 4642, 4885, 6108, 6215, 6634, 7539, 8689, 8882, 8911, 9264, 9561, 9930
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0529, 1949, 2091, 4382, 6338, 6467
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0188, 0225, 0648, 0763, 0919, 1191, 2325, 3528, 3738, 3950, 4158, 4633, 5006, 5041, 5373, 6238, 6659, 7580, 8166, 8287, 8570, 8861, 9556, 9859, 9946
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0001, 0087, 0407, 0531, 0762, 0805, 0981, 0983, 1312, 1339, 1401, 1480, 1584, 1655, 1703, 1764, 1893, 2502, 2571, 2699, 2719, 2864, 3297, 3548, 3650, 3922, 3992, 4168, 4176, 4223, 4269, 4288, 4416, 4554, 4581, 4920, 5306, 5359, 5499, 5613, 5942, 6241, 6259, 6431, 6591, 6649, 6799, 7097, 7196, 7211, 7213, 7227, 7348, 7394, 7435, 7467, 7568, 7974, 7987, 8083, 8390, 8404, 8664, 8834, 8898, 9070, 9092, 9341, 9389, 9611, 9621, 9661, 9740, 9810, 9822, 9954
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0183, 0206, 0226, 0497, 0525, 0598, 0665, 0666, 0761, 0829, 0831, 1066, 1232, 1335, 1338, 1609, 1685, 1687, 1861, 2356, 2623, 2801, 2970, 3298, 3428, 3470, 3498, 3537, 3587, 3654, 3703, 3907, 3929, 4473, 4606, 4632, 4829, 5049, 5175, 5240, 5369, 5493, 5588, 5795, 5812, 5924, 6050, 6066, 6078, 6153, 6281, 6367, 6421, 6497, 6536, 6581, 6814, 7027, 7225, 7258, 7260, 7450, 7725, 7842, 8042, 8247, 8276, 8378, 8407, 8523, 8564, 8615, 8690, 8796, 8820, 9000, 9010, 9186, 9257, 9295, 9521, 9582, 9725, 9751, 9781, 9797, 9815, 9836, 9838, 9865, 9948, 9959
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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-60 result 10.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.