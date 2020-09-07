'Dislikes' outnumber 'likes' for many Modi videos

New Delhi: The BJP’s YouTube channel has been hiding the figures of ‘likes’ and ‘dislikes’ for many of its videos amid a surge in the ‘thumbsdown’ numbers.

Now, even though you can 'like' or 'dislike' a video, it will not be displayed on the screen as the party has used the ‘disable’ option in YouTube.

The flow of ‘dislikes’ started with the YouTube video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat event last week. The ‘dislikes’ are more than double that of ‘likes’.

A video of Modi interacting with a female probationary officer from the Police Academy at Hyderabad, an animation video on the activities of the Modi government during COVID, and the video on the prime minister's address to the US-India strategic forum all have more 'dislikes' than 'likes'.

The video of a press conference held by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also got many dislikes.

According to the BJP’s IT cell, the sudden surge in dislikes is a conspiracy of the Opposition.

The party has hidden the 'likes' and 'dislikes' for a video of Modi interacting with IPS probationary officers that was uploaded recently.

Even in BJP’s Twitter account, comments against the party’s posts are increasing. There are many critical comments below an animation video put to explain the fall in the GDP.

Most comments are about the lack of response to unemployment and collapse of the economy. There is also criticism of the NEET and JEE examinations being conducted during COVID.