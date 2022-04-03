Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa tenders resignation: Reports; PMO denies

Colombo: Amid unrest in Sri Lanka that is facing its worst economic crisis, reports have emerged that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has tendered his resignation.

It is understood that the prime minister met his brother and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to tender his resignation. Meanwhile, the media secretary to the PM has said the reports were 'untrue'.

Earlier on Sunday, the police fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of university students during a protest in the central province despite a curfew, as demands grew for appointment of an all-party interim government.

The government's poor handling of the economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials has angered the public which planned country-wide protests.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. The government also imposed a 36-hour curfew with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday.

The government ordered internet service providers to restrict social media access, tightening curbs to prevent planned demonstrations calling for President Rajapaksa's ouster over soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis. The social media curbs were lifted at nearly 15 hours on Sunday.

