New Delhi/Gaza/Jerusalem: India on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in Gaza and called for supply of humanitarian assistance to people of the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.

India's comments came as Israel strikes killed on UN worker and injured fiver members of foreign teams working for UN institutions were "severely injured" on Wednesday by an Israeli strike on their headquarters. The attacks also killed 10 Palestinians.

Israel resumed air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday, triggering uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire that it sealed with Hamas in January.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

Mourners hug each other next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hosptial, in Gaza City, on March 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Mass protest in Jerusalem

Thousands of protesters massed in Jerusalem on Wednesday, chanting slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who they accuse of undermining democracy and resuming Gaza strikes without regard for hostages.

Protesters shouted "You are the head, and you're to blame" as well as "The blood is on your hands" at the demonstration near parliament, the largest to take place in Jerusalem for months.

The demonstration was organised by anti-Netanyahu opposition groups protesting the premier's move to sack Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Following Netanyahu's announcement to dismiss Bar, which threatened to trigger political crisis, Israel launched a wave of overnight strikes on Gaza, by far the deadliest since the start of a fragile ceasefire in January.

Relatives of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza joined the rally outside the parliament in Jerusalem.

Some in the crowd brandished banners reading: "We are all hostages".

Relatives of the hostages in the Gaza Strip have said the decision to resume strikes could "sacrifice" their loved ones.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the unprecedented October 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.