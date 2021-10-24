Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Virtual reality cricket game by Keralite siblings wins 'DesignIndia' award

Our Correspondent
Published: October 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST Updated: October 24, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Virtual reality cricket game by Keralite siblings wins DesignIndia award
V20 Virtual Reality Game has won the 'India's Best Design Award'.
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: The V20 Virtual Reality Game, developed by Keralite siblings Arjun Joseph and Kiran Joseph, has won  the 'India's Best Design Award' instituted by the 'DesignIndia' magazine.

The V20 Virtual Reality Game, which allows a cricket lover to step into the shoes of an international batter while sitting on a couch, is developed by the Chennai-based Joseph Design. The company was founded by Arjun Joseph and Kiran Joseph in 2011.

Virtual Reality is the next level of immersive technology that lets one enjoy 3D gaming or movies. When it comes to virtual reality kits, the most important device is the headset. It is equipped with eye-tracking sensors and gaming controllers to help the user experience the VR  environment as real.

Arjun Joseph & Kiran Joseph
Arjun Joseph & Kiran Joseph

"The V20 Virtual Reality Game allows you to play against the best in the world and feel the electrifying atmosphere of cheering crowds and realistic celebrations. The V20 platform we developed for the Mad Hatter Studios can be found at the Fun City VR Mall in Chennai. We have plans to expand our operations to other Indian cities," said Arjun.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.