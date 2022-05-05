Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB-CSK match, video goes viral

Pune: While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were jostling to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, a young couple were making promises to spend life together in the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here to celebrate one of the best moments of their lives.



The cameraman, who never misses out on such occasions, covered the moment very well. After this,the pictures and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media.



A girl was seen proposing to a man, who was wearing an RCB jersey, during the 11th over the CSK innings when cameras caught the girl getting down on her knees to offer a ring to a man next to her, who accepted it gleefully amid thunderous applause from the crowd. They embraced the moment and hugged each other. As soon as the proposal was seen on cameras, their pictures and videos started to go viral all over social media.



Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, known for his hilarious social media posts, however, gave it a new twist. Jaffer said the girl made the right decision in choosing an RCB fan as her life partner.



"Smart girl proposing to an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose," tweeted Jaffer.