Have the backing of captain and coach in abundance: Karthik

Trinidad: Indian batter Dinesh Karthik has said tha he has been continuously backed by the skipper and coach given the finisher's role assigned to him.

Karthik cracked an unbeaten 41 off just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 213 at the back end of the innings as India amassed 190/6 and then restricted the West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs in the opening T20I for a 68-run victory.

With his cracking innings, Karthik also brightened his chance of being considered for the finisher's role in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Karthik, who was adjudged player of the match, conceded that initially it was tough to adjust to the "sticky" pitch, but once he understood the pace of the wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium, things became smooth.

"The wicket was a little sticky. Was not a good wicket to start on but once set, you got the pace of the wicket and you realised what kind of shots you can play," said Karthik.

Karthik said he was enjoying the finisher's role but it is a task where a cricketer will never be consistent, given the nature of the job.

"I have been enjoying it a lot... it is a very interesting role. It is not something that you can be very consistent with but on some days, you can make an impact on the team. You need the backing of the captain and coach and I have got that in abundance," added Karthik.

Karthik said that assessing the wicket is the key to becoming a successful finisher, adding that it comes with a "bit of practice".

"Assessing the wicket is important. On any given day, the last three-four overs that you bat, you need to be aware of a lot of things such as the shape of the ball, the softness of the ball, the wicket, and then you need to decide. These are a little bit of things and that comes with a little bit of practice," he added.