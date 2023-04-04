MS Dhoni returns to Chepauk in style | Video

Mahendra Singh celebrated his return to Chepauk with a couple of big hits during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Monday night.



'Thala' Dhoni was playing a game at Chapuak after four years (1,426 days to be precise).

The 41-year-old walked out to bat in the final over after LSG captain K L Rahul put them in. Dhoni smashed England pacer Mark Wood for a first-ball six and followed it up with an even bigger six off the next one much to the delight of the home crowd. Dhoni fell in his pursuit of a third successive six.

CSK defended their total of 217/7 by 12 runs to bounce back after suffering a five-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural match.

CSK next play Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.