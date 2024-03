Chennai: The IPL 2024 will get off to a glitzy start at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.



The 17th season of the T20 league will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 8 pm.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, singer Sonu Nigam along with musical maestro A R Rahman will perform in the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will be telecast from 6.30 pm on Star Sports. Live streaming will be available on JioCinema app.