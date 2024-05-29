T20 World Cup: India warm-up match, group schedule & live telecast details

India open their ICC Twenty20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 (Wednesday) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The ninth edition of the showpiece will be held in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.



A total of 20 teams are in the fray. They have been drawn into four groups of five teams each. Rohit Sharma's men are in Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

The Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in a marquee game in New York on June 9 (Sunday). The Indians then clash with USA at the same venue on June 12 (Wednesday) before rounding off their group phase action against Canada on June 15 (Saturday) at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight stage. The teams will be split into two groups of four teams each. The top two sides will advance to the semifinals.

If India make it to the last-four stage they will play in the second semifinal at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on June 27 (Thursday). The final will be held at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29 (Saturday).

There are reserve days for the first semifinal and final. However, there will only be en extended duration of four hours and 10 minutes for the second semifinal.

All matches will be divided by Super Overs in case of a tie.

India take on Bangladesh in their lone warm-up match on June 1 (Saturday) in New York.

All games featuring India will begin at 8 pm (IST). The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on on Disney+Hotstar.

India schedule

Warm-up match

Versus Bangladesh, June 1 (Saturday), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Group matches

Versus Ireland, June 5 (Wednesday), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Versus Pakistan, June 9 (Sunday), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Versus USA, June 12 (Wednesday), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Versus Canada, June 15 (Saturday), Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida.

All matches begin at 8 pm (IST)