T20 World Cup: India in control at halfway stage

New York: Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the opening over after Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put the United States of America (USA) in to bat in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer trapped Shayan Jahangir in front of the wicket for a duck off the very first ball of the match. Arshdeep sent back Andries Gous for two with his final ball of the over. Hardik Pandya removed stand-in captain Aaron Jones for 11. The USA were 42/3 after 10 overs.

India fielded an unchanged XI, while the co-hosts made a couple of changes. Jones is captaining the USA in place of the injured Monank Patel. Jahangir replaced Patel, while Shadley van Schalkwyk came in for Nosthush Kenjige.

Both sides are unbeaten and have four points from two games. The winners will seal a spot in the Super Eight stage.

India beat Ireland by eight wickets before edging Pakistan by six runs. The US outplayed Canada by seven wickets before stunning Pakistan in a Super Over.

The teams: USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (capt), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.