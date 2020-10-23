ISL: Kerala Blasters announce banner contest for fans

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have announced an Official Fan Banner Contest, providing a unique opportunity for the club’s passionate fans to voice their messages and showcase their support to players during the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The digitally run contest, through the official KBFC social media handles, is intended to reach out to the club’s supporters from all over the globe who will now have a chance to be a part of the KBFC matches in Goa through the specially designed banner. The selected design will be printed and displayed on the stands and will be shown during the live telecast of the match.

The contest will be open for submission from October 23 to November 2. Fans are required to submit designs based on either of the three themes: Your Love for KBFC, the community or the state of Kerala.

Details on design dimensions and guidelines for the contest are available on the KBFC website -www.keralablastersfc.in.

The entries can be submitted by following the steps that are clearly mentioned on the official website.

“We take great pride in having one of the loudest and energetic fanbases in the country. Such fan culture is unparalleled in India and it is their passion and emotion that motivates everyone at the club - players, staff and the management. We would love for nothing more than to be playing in front of them, however, in this unique season where safety is priority, we hope such initiatives help our fans feel closer to the club they support,” said Nikhil Bhardwaj, co-owner, KBFC.