Winning the World Cup remains the dream of every every footballer. The first edition of the World Cup was held way back in 1930 and was won by Uruguay who also were the hosts. Heading into the Qatar World Cup, let us take a look at the top six teams who have won the most number of titles.



Brazil (5 titles)

1958 - - Pele was only 17 years of age when he featured in the 1958 World Cup. He scored a brace as the Selecao outplayed hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final to secure Brazil their first World Cup title.

1962 - - The 1962 World Cup was held in Chile. Pele was injured just after two games and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Despite this, Brazil managed to retain the Cup as Amarildo, Zilto and Vava scored in the 3-1 win over Czechoslovakia in the final.

1970 - - Brazil won their third World Cup as they beat Italy 4-1 in the final that saw Pele enter the scoresheet.

1994 - - Brazil shone once again as they won their fourth World Cup after beating Italy on penalties in the final.

2002 -- Two years after his horrific injury, Ronaldo scored twice for Brazil against Germany in the final and helped them win their fifth World Cup.

Italy (4 titles)

1934 - - The second edition of the World Cup saw Italy emerge champions as they beat Czechoslovakia from a one goal deficit. Angelo Schiavio scored the winner after extra time.

1938 - - Italy defended their title four years later that saw Gino Colaussi and Silvio Piolo both score a brace each as they beat Hungary 4-2.

1982 - - Italy clinched their third title as they beat West Germany 3-1, thanks to goals from Paolo Rossi, Marco Tardelli and Allesandro Alotbelli.

Zidane headbutts Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final. File photo: AFP/John MacDougall

2006 - - The see-saw final, that saw French captain Zinedine Zidane sent off because of the headbutt, was won by Italy on penalties, with Fabio Grosso converting the winning kick.

Germany (4 titles)

1954 -- The 1954 World Cup final saw West Germany clinch their first ever title as they beat Hungary 3-2. Helmut Rahn scored the winner.

1974 - - Two decades after West Germany won their first World Cup, they clinched their second title as Gerd Muller helped them beat the Netherlands 2-1.

1990 - - Argentina under Diego Maradona had their hopes dashed as a late penalty kick by Andreas Brehme helped West Germany win their third title.

2014 - - Germany lifted their fourth World Cup title as Mario Godze scored an extra time winner against Argentina in the final.

Uruguay (2 titles)

1930 - - The inaugural World Cup was won by the hosts Uruguay as they demolished Argentina 4- 2 in the final.

1950 - - Exactly two decades later, Uruguay stunned hosts Brazil 2-1 at the Maracana Stadium to clinch their second World Cup title.

Argentina (2 titles)



1978 - - More than 70,000 home fans watched as Argentina edged the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time to clinch their first World Cup title.

Argentina captain Diego Maradona and Germany's Rudi Voller in action in the 1986 World Cup final. File photo: AFP

1986 - - The final at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City saw Maradona’s Argentina get the better of West Germany 3-2 to secure their second title.

France (2 titles)

1998 - - France lifted their first World Cup as star player Zidane scored a brace to secure a 3-0 win over Brazil in the final.

2018 - - It was the turn of French again as they beat Croatia 4-2 in an entertaining final to clinch their second title.