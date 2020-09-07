Jwala Gutta gets engaged to actor Vishnu Vishal

New Delhi: It was double delight for badminton ace Jwala Gutta on Sunday as she got engaged to Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal on her 37th birthday.



Jwala, who competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, took to Twitter to announce the news on Monday. "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!" she wrote, alongside two photos with Vishal.



"Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been in 2day I realise there is so much more to look forward to!" she said. "Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! It's gonna be another great journey am sure."

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

The tweet has been liked over 3,600 times till Monday night.



Aryan is Vishal's son from his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj.

Jwala was married earlier to four-time national singles badminton champion Chetan Anand from 2005 to 2011.

Jwala and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.