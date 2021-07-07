Wimbledon: Hurkacz stuns Federer en route to semis

London: Roger Federer's dream of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended with a heart-breaking 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 quarterfinal defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Before this fortnight, 14th seed Hurkacz had won only four matches on turf but no one would have guessed his lack of grasscourt pedigree after witnessing the stupendous display he put in against his own childhood idol.

All the cheers and standing ovations in the world could not save Federer from the Centre Court mauling as it seemed his 39-year-old body finally said enough is enough.

A Federer forehand into the tramlines handed Hurkacz the biggest win of his career while fans were left wondering that should this turn out to be the Swiss's final Wimbledon appearance, there could not have been a more cruel way to bow out than losing 6-0 in the final set of his 22nd appearance.

Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.

Berrettini's distinction

Matteo Berrettini became only the second Italian man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after powering past Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

The big-serving seventh seed has flown somewhat under the radar throughout the Championships, but is now eyeing a place in Sunday's final after an impressive display.

Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarterfinal against Felix Auger Aliassime. Photo: Reuters

In truth, the 25-year-old could have claimed a fourth successive straight-sets win but for an impressive counter-attack by 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime in the second set.

But his mighty first serve, scorching the No.1 Court turf at an average of 127mph, and a thunderous forehand eventually helped Berrettini overwhelm the Canadian 16th seed.

In his second Grand Slam semifinal, following a run to the last four at the 2019 US Open, Berrettini will face Hurkacz.

Victory would see him contest the Wimbledon final on the same day that Italy play in the Euro 2020 soccer final a few miles down the road at Wembley.

The only other Italian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon was Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.