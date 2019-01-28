Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 28, 2019 11:07 AM IST Updated: January 28, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics

Yesteryear actress Divya Unni's sister and actor-dancer Vidhya Unni got hitched to Chennai native Sanjay Venkateswaran Sunday at at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi. The wedding pictures are trending on social media.

Vidhya is seen in three silk sarees for the function, and the photos in traditional 'Brahmin style' make her no less than a diva. Divya Unni attended the function along with her husband Arun Manikandan.

Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics

Vidhya had made her debut in Malayalam films through K Biju's movie 'Dr Love' in 2011. She has also acted in director Jayaprakash's 2013 movie titled '3G Third Generation'.

The pre-wedding pictures had also gone viral. Earlier, Divya Unni had also shared a video, compiling photos of Vidhya since childhood. 'Loads of love and prayers for the bride- to-be', read Divya's message in one of the photo.

Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics

Vidhya, who is a software engineer, presently works with Cognizant, Hong Kong. She was an alumnus of the Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam. Sanjay, who is also a software engineer, is employed with Tata Communications in Singapore.

Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics
Vidhya Unni ties the knot, see pics
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.