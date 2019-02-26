Suresh Gopi asks 'How's the josh?' on hearing about India's counterattack

After his recent flick based on the 2016 Indian surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media and wrote "How's the josh? It is not just a line anymore but it has turned into an emotion," and we too feel the same. In the wake of Pakistan's claim that Indian Air Force crossed the LoC, Malayalam film actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi made a reference to Kaushal's film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' as he asked, "How’s the josh?".

Taking to Facebook, Suresh Gopi shared a screenshot of the Indian strike beyond the LoC and wrote, “12th day after pulwama attack,with 12 Mirage 2000 jets..India retaliated to the loss of the Brave Indian Soliders by destroying 4 terrorist camps in Pakistan, killing nearly 200-300 terrorists. How's the Josh???” (sic.)

And well came the comments, 'Very high sir' to 'This is not enough'.

The Hindi word 'josh' means 'enthusiasm' or 'fervour'.

'How's the josh?," the dialogue from 'Uri' has been quite a hit with the people across the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a reference to the dialogue while speaking at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema to the Indian cricket team chanting "How's the josh" after their victory against New Zealand in the recent ODI series, the phrase has now gone insanely viral.

The source

Earlier, recalling the story behind the catch-phrase, 'Uri' writer-director Aditya Dhar told PTI, "I had some friends from the Defence background and I used to go to a lot of Army clubs with them. There was one in Delhi where we used to go for Christmas or New Year parties. There used to be a retired Brigadier who would line up all the kids in front of him and have a chocolate in his hand. "He would ask 'How's the josh?' and we were to respond 'High sir!' The kid who was the loudest got the chocolate. Being a foodie, I used to be the loudest and always got the chocolate," Aditya reportedly said.

The phrase has acquired a life of its own, something that the director had never anticipated. "I have heard very few Army people use the phrase. It is not something which is used extensively. What I did was I used the line in the right way in the film and now it has taken off to another level."

On a related note, IAF has put on high alert all air defence systems to respond to any possible action by the Pakistan Air Force.