When Mohanlal lent a hand to Usha Rani

The Malayalam cinema is mourning the death of actress Usha Rani who had impressed the audience with her bold roles. She had made her entry into the movies as a child artist and acted in around thirty movies. Later, Usha Rani starred in more than two hundred movies in various languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Usha Rani breathed her last while undergoing treatment for severe kidney ailment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Usha Rani had always spoken proudly about the special friendships that she shared with the artists and crew in the cinema industry. She always spoke about how she was grateful to actor Mohanlal who sponsored her son’s education after the death of her husband N Sankaran Nair. In an interview to a television channel Usha Rani had stated that she is proud to speak openly about it. She added that she could never forget those who supported her during crises. Now, Usha Rani’s son is well employed and leads a happy family life as well.

The screen icon had called Usha Rani during the lockdown period to enquire about her health. “He called me and said, ‘I am Lal. How are you? Do not hesitate to ask if you need any help’. My eyes filled up with tears when I heard that. Later, I learned that Lal had helped so many other people as well. I am always grateful to him. I always pray for his well being. I pray that the Lord Almighty bless him and his family. I am also grateful to all the directors and producers who gave me opportunities in the cinema industry,” Usha Rani had said.